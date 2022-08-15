Damian Priest on one challenge that Triple H faces as Vince McMahon's replacement in WWE (Exclusive)

Damian Priest has opened up about Triple H’s appointment as WWE’s new head of creative following Vince McMahon’s sudden departure.

McMahon retired last month amid several sexual misconduct allegations. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon replaced the 76-year-old as WWE’s new co-CEOs, while Triple H is now in charge of creative.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Liam Power, Priest explained how fans might get confused if The Game makes too many changes at once. For that reason, he expects there to be a gradual transition in storytelling over the next few months.

“It’s in its infancy,” Priest said. “We just started with the new era, right? So it’s hard to speak about changes because everybody’s trying to figure out what’s happening, including Triple H. I’m sure he has a vision, I’m sure he knows where he wants to go, but it’s not gonna be a hundred percent change overnight. We have to get there and he can’t just turn away the fans. The fanbase, you can’t confuse them, so to speak.” [10:49 - 11:24]

Watch the video above to find out what Priest’s Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley said about her recent leg choke spot with Dominik Mysterio.

Damian Priest’s thoughts on Triple H’s vision after replacing Vince McMahon

Before joining WWE’s main roster in January 2021, Damian Priest won the North American Championship under Triple H’s leadership in NXT.

The 39-year-old views his boss as a “genius” and has no doubt that he will succeed after taking over from Vince McMahon.

“I’m sure we’re gonna get to the point of it’s completely his vision, but we’ve gotta get there first,” Priest continued. “I’ve worked closely with him. The guy’s a genius and a wizard when it comes to this business. He’s gonna succeed. It’s gonna be incredible and I’m excited to be a part of this.” [11:26 - 11:47]

Triple H has already made several roster changes since replacing his father-in-law as WWE’s creative figurehead. Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett are among those who have recently been rehired after receiving their releases.

Which superstars should Triple H rehire next? Let us know in the comments section.

Catch all the action from WWE’s Clash at the Castle live on BT Sport on Saturday, September 3. For more info, go to bt.com/sport/wwe.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi