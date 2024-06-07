Damian Priest will be dethroned at WWE SummerSlam, predicts ex-writer, at the hands of 2-time champion

WWE Superstar Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Recently, a former writer, Freddie Prinze Jr., predicted which superstar would potentially do the honors of dethroning The Judgment Day member at SummerSlam 2024.

The Archer of Infamy managed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at The Showcase of the Immortals after CM Punk assaulted Drew McIntyre. The 41-year-old star pinned The Scottish Warrior to become the new World Champion.

At Backlash France, Priest successfully retained his title against Jey Uso. Now, on June 15 at the Clash at Castle Premium Live Event, The Archer of Infamy is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the latter's native land.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer ruled out the possibility of The Scottish Warrior defeating The Judgment Day member in Glasgow.

"Damian Priest is winning that match [at Clash at the Castle]. You can put that on the prediction sheet. One, they're not just going to one shot him and then done," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Freddie Prinze Jr. also speculated that Gunther would be the one to dethrone the 41-year-old at WWE SummerSlam in August 2024. Since The Ring General won the King of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia, he has earned a title shot for The Biggest Part of the Summer, as announced by Triple H.

"He's got to have at least one win for it to feel like a more legitimate championship when GUNTHER wrestles him, and GUNTHER will beat Damian Priest. That's my second prediction. I really like GUNTHER. I like Damian Priest too, and I like Drew McIntyre, but somebody has to win and be champ, and I think they're going to give it to GUNTHER. I think he's ready. I hope he's ready. His wrestling is so awesome and fun to watch" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Superstar Damian Priest calls Liv Morgan a "red flag"

The Judgment Day faction is seemingly falling all over the place in the absence of Rhea Ripley. On an episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio after he "helped" her retain her title against Becky Lynch.

This week on the red show, she came really close to planting another kiss on Dirty Dom, but Finn Balor stopped her. After Monday Night RAW, the former Riott Squad member liked all of Mysterio's Instagram posts.

Damian Priest was having none of Morgan's mind games. He warned his fellow Judgment Day stablemate to stay away from the Women's World Champion, calling her a "red flag."

WWE fans will have to wait and see if The Archer of Infamy potentially retains his World Heavyweight Championship against McIntyre to face Gunther at SummerSlam 2024.

