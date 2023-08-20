"Damn, why didn't I do that?" - Former World Champion recalls Edge's innovative impact in WWE

Former WWE star Mark Henry recently spoke about the innovation that Edge brought to the wrestling business.

The Rated-R Superstar celebrated his 25th Anniversary in the promotion this week on SmackDown. The whole show was built around his journey in WWE and all the ups and downs that came with it. He also competed in the main event against Sheamus in front of his hometown fans.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, Henry recalled the first time Edge and Christian posed in the ring for the fans. He claimed it was crazy how no one before them had thought of that. He felt that the Rated-R Superstar was destined to be a top guy and had the crowd involved in his feuds.

"Him and Christian, their rise to the top. I remember the first night they said, 'Okay everybody, get your cameras out.' Then they took a picture. We're gonna pose for a picture for everybody. I thought to myself, 'Damn, why didn't I do that?' They just did innovative things. They added so much to pro wrestling. Edge ended up being the catalyst for that until he retired. Then Christian got his shine," said Henry.

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"Man, the light was always very heavy on Edge and he delivered. There has never been a point where he was involved in something and people didn't care." [From 1:42 - 2:34]

Edge and Sheamus shared a light moment after the match

This past Friday was the first time the 49-year-old star clashed with Sheamus inside the squared circle in a singles contest.

The 11-time World Champion made it clear even before the match that Sheamus was a huge factor in his returning to the ring back in 2020, and he held the Celtic Warrior in high regard. But that didn't stop the two men from battering each other during the match. The Ultimate Opportunity finally got the win with the Spear.

After the match, the two men hugged backstage and laughed about the brutal fight that they had put each other through.

