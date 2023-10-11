"Damn you Taker" - Former US Champion sends a message to The Undertaker after his NXT appearance

The Undertaker received a message from a current WWE Superstar after NXT's latest episode.

The Deadman made a rare appearance on the white & gold brand tonight. He came out during the final moments of the show and confronted Bron Breakker. The Phenom then put Breakker down with a Chokeslam before celebrating with Carmelo Hayes as the show went off the air.

Shortly after, Baron Corbin put up a tweet stating that The Phenom stole his bike and rode it to the ringside area.

Check out his tweet below:

"Ummm is that my bike?? Damn you taker! @WWENXT @WWE," Corbin shared.

Screenshot of Baron Corbin's message to The Undertaker.

The Undertaker eliminated Baron Corbin during the 2017 Royal Rumble match. In an interview with FOX, Corbin opened up about the moment and had big praise for The Deadman.

"For me, here in San Antonio, we had the Rumble, and I came to blows with The Undertaker. And I thought that was my first encounter with him. I think I was in the Rumble for like 25 minutes, but Taker’s the one that eliminated me. So, if you’re going to get eliminated, I think doing it by one of the most iconic superstars of all time is pretty awesome," Corbin said.[H/T FOX]

It would be interesting to see The Phenom's reaction to Corbin's amusing tweet. The veteran would have loved to have a singles match with Corbin if he was still actively wrestling.

