Former Champion recalls getting eliminated by The Undertaker at WWE Royal Rumble

The Undertaker has made several iconic moments in the company's history, especially at WrestleMania and Royal Rumble Premium Live Events. Recently, former United States Champion Baron Corbin recalled the time the Deadman eliminated him at the Royal Rumble 2017.

In 2017, The Undertaker had a short run with the company, which eventually ended with him facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. After his loss to the Big Dog, he was seen at WrestleMania 34, where he squashed John Cena in an impromptu match.

Before the two faced each other, Reigns eliminated the Deadman from the Royal Rumble match. During the event, Taker faced several new stars in the industry, including Baron Corbin. Speaking to FOX, Corbin recalled getting eliminated from the event:

"For me, here in San Antonio, we had the Rumble, and I came to blows with The Undertaker. And I thought that was my first encounter with him. I think I was in the Rumble for like 25 minutes, but Taker’s the one that eliminated me. So, if you’re going to get eliminated, I think doing it by one of the most iconic superstars of all time is pretty awesome." [H/T - FOX]

It will be interesting to see if Baron Corbin can win the Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania 39.

The Undertaker called Austin Theory a viable heel in the company

Last year, The Undertaker retired from professional wrestling as an in-ring performer and headlined the WWE Hall of Fame. After this retirement, Taker began hosting his own show and spending time with his family.

The Deadman might be retired, but he often watches the current product alongside his daughter, who is interested in the business. Speaking to ESPN, Taker named Theory as a viable heel and praised the rising superstar. Check it out:

"Theory is gonna be one of those [top] guys. He's a natural heat-getter, but he's gotta develop a mean streak. Once he does that, once he develops a good mean streak, then he's gonna be a real, real viable heel." [H/T - ESPN]

It will be interesting to see how the new regime utilizes Theory in the coming years as one of the new faces in the company.

