Dana Brooke posts picture of her black eye (PHOTO)

Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to show off the black eye that she received against RETRIBUTION's RECKONING on this week’s WWE RAW.

The RETRIBUTION member's WWE in-ring debut caused lots of discussion online, especially after she lost her mask. Dana Brooke picked up the victory with a roll-up, prompting RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali to make it clear that RECKONING let the faction down.

Dana Brooke’s current WWE storyline

Dana Brooke moved to WWE RAW as Mandy Rose’s new tag team partner shortly before the 2020 WWE Draft. The two women have recorded victories over Lana, Natalya, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega in recent months. However, they have not teamed together since Rose suffered a legitimate injury before Survivor Series.

The November 30 episode of WWE RAW saw Dana Brooke make an appearance during the match between SLAPJACK and Ricochet. Although RETRIBUTION’s SLAPJACK earned the win, the former Titus Worldwide member still made her presence felt by slapping Mustafa Ali at ringside.

Later in the night, Ali attempted to distract Dana Brooke by standing on the ring apron during her match against RECKONING. The plan backfired, though, as she avoided a kick from RECKONING and quickly pinned her to win the match.

The unmasked RECKONING, who performed as Mia Yim in WWE NXT, felt the wrath of Ali after the match. RETRIBUTION’s leader repeatedly shouted, “There is no failure in RETRIBUTION!” while she sat in the middle of the ring. Meanwhile, Dana Brooke made a “done” motion as she watched the faction’s dissension from the stage area.

What’s next for Dana Brooke?

Advertisement

Dana Brooke was originally supposed to be part of the RAW women’s team at Survivor Series. Unfortunately, due to Mandy Rose’s injury, WWE’s decision-makers replaced both women in the match with Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.

Rose’s injury appeared to occur during a physical altercation with Nia Jax on the November 9 episode of WWE RAW. The former Fire & Desire member’s shoulder landed awkwardly on the ring apron after she was thrown through the ropes.

Moving forward, it looks as though Dana Brooke will continue to perform as a singles competitor until Rose returns.