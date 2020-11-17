Reason why WWE was forced to change up Survivor Series match revealed

The upcoming pay-per-view this weekend is the last of the 'Big Four' pay-per-views of the year, in the form of WWE Survivor Series. With that being the case, and only a week to go before the show, WWE changed up the event's lineup and replaced Superstars who were part of the Survivor Series women's tag team elimination match for RAW.

The reason for this change in the lineup heading into WWE Survivor Series appears to be an actual injury to Mandy Rose.

The original lineup for the RAW women's team had included Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Lana, but after this week's RAW, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose were replaced from the team.

During the match featuring all five women on RAW, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were reluctantly teaming up with Lana to face the team of Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and the RAW Women's Champion, Asuka. However, during the match, Baszler stomped on the arm of Mandy Rose, injuring her. As a result, Rose, who had been supposed to be a part of Survivor Series had to be escorted to the back.

Later on in the night, Dana Brooke was being interviewed about Rose's condition backstage, when she was also attacked, this time by Reckoning of RETRIBUTION.

As a result of this, it was announced that both Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose had suffered injuries and had to withdraw from their WWE Survivor Series match. They were replaced, as Adam Pearce announced that Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce would take their place.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason the change was made was because Mandy Rose had been legitimately injured during last week's episode of WWE RAW.

Last week, after a match between Asuka and Nia Jax, there was a brawl where Mandy Rose was thrown through the ropes by Nia Jax. The throw was a bit awkward and Rose got tangled up in the ropes before landing badly on her shoulder, injuring her.

Hope Mandy Rose is ok. pic.twitter.com/w88goawMti — Jeff Cosetta (@JFree82) November 10, 2020

Meltzer went on to report that Dana Brooke was 'injured' this week on WWE RAW to write both of them off the card for Survivor Series. He added that Jax had a reputation for injuring WWE Superstars, but this time she was not being blamed for the incident ahead of Survivor Series.