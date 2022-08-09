WWE Superstar reacts to Bayley assisted bad landing during RAW match 

Bayley interfered in the women's tag team match during RAW, which resulted in Dana Brooke's nasty landing. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has reacted to the bad landing.

WWE announced a tournament to crown new women's tag champions after Sasha Banks and Naomi vacated the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The first match of the said tournament was between the team of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky with Bayley in their corner and the make-shift team of Tamina and the 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

Dana Brooke attempted to hit Dakota Kai with her signature Handspring Elbow on the outside. The Role Model interfered and dragged Kai out of the way and that resulted in Brooke's nasty landing on the security barricade.

Brooke reacted to the spot on Twitter stating that no matter how bad she gets hurt, she will still give her absolute best.

"Ouchhh!! But I will pull out all the stops to show that Dana does it 24/7 & she wants what she wants !!!!" - Dana Brooke tweeted.

Fans showed love to Dana Brooke after Bayley assisted nasty spot

Fans showered Dana Brooke with their love for her on Twitter.

A lot of people talk about how pro-wrestling is not real, but Dana's fans do notice the dangers of this specific spot.

Fans not only reminded Dana that the landing was painful but also showed their love for the WWE 24/7 Champion.

Jomo Miller @JomoMiller1 @DanaBrookeWWE I like you..you’re good..but please throw that belt in the trash and go for the women’s championship @DanaBrookeWWE I like you..you’re good..but please throw that belt in the trash and go for the women’s championship

People have certainly noticed Brooke's hard work, but not a lot of them are fans of the 24/7 title.

Cody @ChiTownCode @DanaBrookeWWE Well... You didn't half-ass it and I respect it @DanaBrookeWWE Well... You didn't half-ass it and I respect it

It's nice to see the number of people who respect Dana Brooke for her hard work. The current 24/7 Champion has been with WWE for over a decade. She has improved a lot since her debut and is growing to be a top champion one day.

Do you think Dana Brooke will be a RAW or SmackDown Women's champion one day? Let us know in the comments section below.

