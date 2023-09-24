Dana Brooke sends heartbreaking message after getting released by WWE

WWE has released several superstars from their contracts in the last few days, with Dana Brooke being one of them. The former 24/7 Champion recently posted a heartbreaking message on social media after getting fired.

Dana Brooke's 10-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion ended on September 21, 2023, as she was one among those being let go by the company following the Endeavor takeover. She joined the promotion in July 2013 and won the 24/7 title 15 occasions during this time.

The star recently took to social media to comment on the situation, noting that she's had the best WWE-related wrestling dreams in the past two nights, and hated to wake up to realize they're not real.

"These past two nights I’ve had the best WWE wrestling dreams… I hate when I wake up and it’s not reality!"- Dana Brooke posted

Dana Brooke was a part of NXT before getting released from WWE

Dana Brooke started her pro-wrestling career in NXT in 2013, before moving up to the main roster three years later. However, after an underwhelming stint on RAW and SmackDown, the 34-year-old star returned to the former Black and Gold brand earlier this year.

Dana even secured a huge victory over rising star, Cora Jade, during her time on the developmental brand. However, her run did not last long, as she was released from her contract a couple of days back.

Multiple wrestling stars came out to send supportive messages to the 15-time champion, including Tyson Kidd, Renne Paquette, and Natalya. It's still unclear what's in store for Brooke after recent developments. However, one can expect to see her return to the squared circle soon after her non-compete is over.

