Dana Brooke shares update following WWE release

Dana Brooke has shared an update following her release from WWE earlier this year.

WWE released over 100 employees behind the scenes in September 2023 and many talents from the main roster and NXT. The releases occurred after the merger between WWE and Endeavor became official to form a new entertainment company named TKO Group Holdings.

Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Matt Riddle, Riddick Moss, Emma, Elias, and Dana Brooke were some of the notable names let go by the company in September. Dolph Ziggler has announced that he will be returning to the ring in Puerto Rico, and Matt Riddle is returning to MLW.

There has now been an update on the former superstar's plans following her release from the company. Brooke has been booked to appear at WrestleCon 2024 during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo predicts Dana Brooke will do well following her release

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently predicted that Dana Brooke would do very well following her WWE release.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo explained why Brooke is going to be successful following her release from the company. Russo claimed that the 35-year-old has a great work ethic and will have no problem making money moving forward.

"A lot of people gave her grief about her work and the way she worked," Russo said. "However, this is why she's gonna make it – very EC3ish – she worked her b*tt off, bro. You could tell that maybe she wasn't cut out to be the world's best wrestler, but you could tell that this woman had the work ethic, was willing to put everything into it, and if that's who she is, she's gonna have no problem making money." [From 09:28 – 09:58]

You can check out the full video below:

Dana Brooke signed with WWE in 2013 and spent a decade with the promotion. The only title she ever captured was the 24/7 Championship, and she won it 15 times. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling.

Which former superstars would you like to see sign with another promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.