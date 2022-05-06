"I don’t even know if I should talk about this" - UFC's Dana White on WWE's Vince McMahon blasting him

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon berated UFC President Dana White for not talking during a meeting with former US President Donald Trump.

White and McMahon were two of many leaders from sports and entertainment who had meetings with Donald Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, where they discussed the next course of action.

While speaking on The Pivot Podcast, White said that he didn't speak up during the meeting as he felt that the other sports officials would not act on what they promised in the meeting. He felt that only Vince McMahon would stick to what was agreed:

"At the time, President Trump put me and a bunch of the other guys in sports on a panel and we would get on a call every week with the President and walk through how we would do this and I — God, I don’t even know if I should talk about this publicly but… I’ve never talked about this before."

White said McMahon texted him and questioned why he didn't speak up in the meeting:

"Vince McMahon starts texting me and basically berating me after the call like, ‘Why didn’t you talk? Why didn’t you back up what I was saying? And we gotta go through this’ and all this other sh*t and I was like, ‘Because I think everybody’s full of sh*t, that’s why, except for you. You’re definitely not full of sh*t Vince,’ you know? Vince is a f*cking killer." [H/T Post Wrestling]

WWE ran events through the pandmic unlike most other sports

WWE put on a show each week during the pandemic, even when the US witnessed a record number of COVID-19 cases day after day.

They first performed at the Perfomance Center and then created the Thunderdome, which featured a virtual crowd. The Amway Center, Tropicana Field, and Yuengling Center were the three venues for the Thunderdome.

Last year's WrestleMania was the first live event to feature a crowd after the pandemic, and WWE is now back to performing in packed venues each week.

Did you know that Vince McMahon once wanted to fight Dana White in the UFC or at WrestleMania? Read more about this incredible story here.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Anirudh