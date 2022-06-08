"Their ticket prices were a lot cheaper " - Dana White on WWE moving Money in the Bank to a smaller venue 

UFC President Dana White has commented on WWE moving Money in the Bank to another location during International Fight Week.

The premium live event was originally scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 2nd. It will now be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

According to reports, WWE decided to change the location of the show due to poor ticket sales. UFC 276 will commence on the same night at the T-Mobile Arena.

During an appearance on The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show, Dana White shared his thoughts on Money in the Bank being moved.

"To be fair to the WWE, they were probably looking at it and their ticket prices were a lot cheaper and there would be a lot of people in town. International Fight Week is a rough week to do it," said White. [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan broke the news about WWE Money in the Bank changing venues to Dana White

Several weeks ago, the AEW President took to Twitter to reveal that he told the UFC President about the venue change during their meeting. He also mocked WWE for holding the premium live event at Allegiant Stadium during International Fight Week.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, several people within the company were not pleased with Khan's actions.

“Certain people in WWE were furious, although no names were mentioned as to who exactly that was. Khan was happy to joke about WWE’s recent decision to move locations for WWE’s Money In The Bank show," said Alvarez.

AEW recently held their Double or Nothing pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event of the show saw CM Punk emerge as the new AEW World Champion.

