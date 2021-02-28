WWE SmackDown Superstar blasts Edge and Roman Reigns on Talking Smack

Daniel Bryan took shots at Edge and Roman Reigns during his appearance on WWE Network show Talking Smack.

The SmackDown Superstar won an Elimination Chamber match at last week’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. As a result of his win, he immediately faced Roman Reigns in a match for the Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief quickly picked up the victory before he was attacked by 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge.

Bryan explained on Talking Smack that he took a WWE personality test several years ago which revealed that he is not very ambitious. He said he realized at Elimination Chamber that he is ambitious, especially when two Superstars with limited wrestling schedules are in the WrestleMania main event.

“In that moment, taking that step back, I realized I was a lot more ambitious than I ever thought I was, and the fact that these two men are going to the main event of WrestleMania, and not me, after me in the last eight days I’ve wrestled more matches than the two of those men combined [in 2021]... than the two of those men combined. Do you understand what that means, Paul [Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns' special counsel]?

“I try to wrestle on every single SmackDown. If we had live events, I’d be on every single live event. I will do any show. I will fight anybody. And on Sunday I sat on the ground while two men who have wrestled a total of three matches this year are gonna main-event WrestleMania.”

WWE confirmed after Elimination Chamber that, barring a title change, Roman Reigns vs. Edge will take place at WrestleMania 37. The event is due to be held on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane?

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan faced Jey Uso on this week’s SmackDown in an attempt to earn another opportunity at Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. The match ended in a double count-out, meaning Reigns is still without an opponent for the event on March 21.

Another Bryan vs. Uso match will take place inside a steel cage on next week’s SmackDown. If Bryan wins, he will face Reigns at Fastlane. If he loses, he must acknowledge Reigns as The Head of the Table and the best competitor ever.

