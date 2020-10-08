Daniel Bryan has not been seen on WWE TV for almost four months as he last wrestled a match in June. He was given a much-needed break to be with Brie Bella, who gave birth to their second child - a son named Buddy Dessert Danielson.

TMZ has now revealed that Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have put their Phoenix home up for sale for $1,695,000. The home is one of the sixteen houses in the gated Phoenix neighborhood. The 4-bedroom and 4.5 bathroom home has 3,000 square feet of living space.

The house has been described as a semi-custom and modern farmhouse that features stone counters, hardwood flooring, custom wood cabinetry, and soaring ceilings.

If you'd remember, Nikki Bella put her Arizona home up for sale in August. The interesting part about it all is that Nikki lived in the house for three months before deciding to sell it. TMZ reports that Nikki Bella has already received a contingent offer.

It should be noted that the Bella Twins lived next to each other and it was also a featured storyline on Total Bellas.

When will Daniel Bryan make his WWE TV return?

It has now been two months since the birth of Buddy Dessert Danielson, and Daniel Bryan has still not made his WWE TV return.

Dave Meltzer had revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in the first week of September that Daniel Bryan was now a part of WWE's creative team. While Bryan has taped content for SmackDown, WWE has not brought him back just yet.

Meltzer noted the following:

Styles was out several weeks and Bryan has not returned although he has taped things for Smackdown and is now on the creative team. His not returning to Orlando also coincided with his wife being deep into her pregnancy so it was likely a precautionary measure, although his wife also had expressed concerns of him continuing to work because of his weakened immune system and it's now been a month since she gave birth.

With Roman Reigns returning with a new character, it shouldn't be long until we see Daniel Bryan also back on WWE TV.