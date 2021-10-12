''I’m not gonna have it''- Daniel Bryan feared 8-time WWE Champion would take away the 'Yes' chants and make it 'his thing'

In a recent interview, Daniel Bryan revealed that he once feared that The Rock would take away the 'Yes!' chants and make it his 'thing'.

Daniel Bryan's 'Yes!' chant is one of the most iconic chants in WWE history. The former WWE Champion became a fan-favourite after he got over proclaiming 'Yes!' and even won the WWE Championship thanks to fans being vocal about their support toward him. However, he felt at one point that The Rock might have made the chant his own thing.

Speaking to Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson in AEW, revealed that when fans kept chanting 'Yes!' while The Rock was inside the ring at WrestleMania 28 and the RAW afterwards, he feared that The Brahma Bull would turn things around and make the chant his own.

“It was a pretty cool moment. It was interesting because I wasn’t on RAW that night, I was just on the dark match. There was a funny moment where The Rock was out there doing a promo and everybody starts chanting ‘Yes!’ for Daniel Bryan and I said, ‘Oh no,’ because the Rock is so quick-witted. I said, ‘He’s for sure going to turn this around and it’ll become his thing. I’m not gonna have it,''' said Bryan.

The Rock congratulated Daniel Bryan backstage

While The Rock did not attempt to hijack Bryan's chant, he did show his appreciation for how over the 'Yes!' movement leader was backstage.

The Rock met Daniel Bryan and told him he was 'super over' with the crowd.

Also Read

''He came back and said, ‘Hey man, you’re super over out there.’ ‘Oh, yeah, it was really nice.’ He could’ve easily turned it around into a Rock thing and he didn’t, that was very kind of him,” said Danielson.

Daniel Bryan had lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Sheamus at WrestleMania 28 in just 18 seconds. The Rock had made his WrestleMania return at the show facing John Cena and went on to face The Champ once again at WrestleMania 29 for the WWE Championship.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Arjun