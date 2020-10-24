Daniel Bryan gives a major update on his future

WWE veteran Daniel Bryan appeared on tonight's edition of Talking Smack. He took the wrestling world by storm by announcing that his current run as a full-time wrestler is his final one. Here's what Bryan had to say on the talk show:

"I haven’t said anything about this but in my mind, this is kind of my last run. This is my last run as a full-time Superstar. It’s not really a scoop. I think you can feel it even in just the way I approach things in the way my mentality is as far as my view towards younger people and that kind of stuff."

Daniel Bryan will go down as one of the greatest Superstars of all-time

Around a decade ago, Daniel Bryan appeared on the first season of NXT. He ultimately failed to win the competition, but it's safe to say Bryan was the most successful wrestler from that season. Bryan went on to have major feuds against the likes of John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 30 was built around his struggle against The Authority, and ended with him clutching the WWE World titles by defeating Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton on the same night.

Bryan was then out of action for a long time, due to an injury that was dubbed as career-ending. However, he somehow managed to come back in 2018 and is still actively wrestling. Bryan has done it all in the squared circle, and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.