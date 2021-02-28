Daniel Bryan mentions CM Punk on WWE Talking Smack

Daniel Bryan name-dropped CM Punk during his conversation with Paul Heyman on the latest episode of WWE Network show Talking Smack.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar is currently feuding with Heyman’s on-screen ally, Roman Reigns. Bryan won an Elimination Chamber match at last week’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view to earn a Universal Championship opportunity against The Tribal Chief. In the next match of the night, Reigns quickly defeated Bryan to retain his title.

At the end of this week’s Talking Smack, Bryan gave Heyman a message to send to Reigns. The former WWE Champion declared that he is the best wrestler in the world right now. He also said that he was the best before CM Punk – Heyman’s former client – began calling himself The Best in the World.

“I want you to give this message to Roman Reigns. I am no longer putting myself on the backburner. I am no longer putting other people first. I am going out to take what’s mine, and that’s the reign that I’ve had before CM Punk, and that’s the best damn wrestler in the world.”

Daniel Bryan will face Jey Uso in a steel cage match on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. If he wins, he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane on March 21. If he loses, he must acknowledge Reigns as The Head of the Table and the best competitor in the world.

WWE’s use of CM Punk’s Best in the World nickname

Shane McMahon took CM Punk's popular nickname

CM Punk was known as The Best in the World throughout his WWE career. A WWE DVD, released in 2012, about the former WWE Superstar even had the title CM Punk - Best in the World.

Following CM Punk’s departure in 2014, he was hardly mentioned on WWE television for several years. In 2018, Shane McMahon won a WWE World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel to become known as The Best in the World. CM Punk said on The Sauce and Shram Show in 2019 that, although he does not know for sure, he thinks McMahon’s nickname was probably a shot at him.

