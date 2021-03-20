Daniel Bryan possibly getting inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame?

The WWE Network's official website currently shows Daniel Bryan as a "WWE 2021 Hall of Fame inductee."

A fan recently noticed an interesting bit on the WWE Network. Under the 'featured' category, you can see that Daniel Bryan is being dubbed a WWE 2021 Hall of Fame inductee. Check out the tweet below:

Wow https://t.co/kEwkNA0utt — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 20, 2021

This menu on the WWE Network seemingly shows that WWE plans to induct Daniel Bryan into the Hall of Fame. It could be an accidental leak, but fans have already started speculating about it.

WWE recently announced that the Hall of Fame ceremony will air next month. As of this writing, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff are the only inductees WWE has officially announced for this year's class.

Is Daniel Bryan about to be announced as the newest 2021 Hall of Fame inductee?

Daniel Bryan in WWE

Daniel Bryan is set to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane 2021. He is one of the greatest performers to ever step foot in a WWE ring. Bryan has done it all in the business and is certainly a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer.

The above photo embedded in the tweet hints that WWE plans to induct Daniel Bryan this year. Many fans are of the opinion that Bryan being mentioned as a 2021 Hall of Fame inductee is a mistake on the WWE Network's part. Still, it's worth noting that today is the anniversary of Bryan's revelation that he had been cleared to return.

Three years ago today, the wrestling world learned that Daniel Bryan had been medically cleared to return to in-ring action. pic.twitter.com/4x5C3qlnJd — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 20, 2021

Advertisement

Daniel Bryan recently opened up about possibly retiring from professional wrestling. The former WWE World Champion stated that he wants to wrestle until he's "really old."

"I never even envisioned the idea of retiring. Like, I want to wrestle until I'm old, and when I say old, I mean really old. I love wrestling. Like, sometimes I'm inspired by, I don't wanna say sometimes, a lot of times I'm inspired by people like Jerry Lawler and Terry Funk and even some like European wrestlers like Johnny Saint who will still go out there and wrestle say in their sixties, maybe even seventies. Not because they need the money or not because of this or that. They do it because they love doing it, right?

Sportskeeda will offer more updates as they become available.

What do you make of the photo that the Twitter user shared? What would be your reaction if WWE announces that Daniel Bryan will enter the Hall of Fame in 2021? Sound off in the comment section!