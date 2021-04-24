Daniel Bryan puts his SmackDown career on the line for WWE Universal Title shot

Daniel Bryan has been after the WWE Universal Championship for quite some time now, and it looks like he will get one final crack at gold.

Roman Reigns decided to give the Leader Of The Yes Movement yet another shot at the title. However, Reigns raised the stakes of the match by adding an interesting condition.

The Tribal Chief said if Bryan loses, he will no longer be allowed to perform on SmackDown and will be banished from Friday Nights.

As Michael Cole suggested towards the end of this week's show, this could be one of the biggest main events in SmackDown's history. It will be interesting to see just how the match unfolds considering what is at risk for both men.

This will be Daniel Bryan's fourth Universal Championship match this year. He previously faced Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, and WrestleMania 37, but his efforts were thwarted by The Tribal Chief.

The circumstances are different this time around, so we can expect Bryan to bring his A-game.

"if, when, you lose, I don't ever want to see your face again. I don't want to see you on my show again." - @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle



"I accept!" - @WWEDanielBryan



It's Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Title next week on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YNH88g5m25 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 24, 2021

Daniel Bryan wants to wrestle for other promotions

Daniel Bryan's do-or-die match on next week's SmackDown comes at an interesting time. Having spent more than a decade with WWE, Bryan's contract is almost coming to an end.

Many fans are hopeful that Daniel Bryan will extend his contract with the company. However recent reports are suggesting that the former WWE Champion is looking to add specific terms to his new deal.

Fightful reports that Daniel Bryan is trying to figure out a way in which he can wrestle for WWE as well as other promotions.

While this is all speculation at the moment, Bryan had confirmed recently that he wants to take a step back from wrestling to spend more time with his family.

Do you think this is Universal Championship match is WWE's way of granting his wish? Let us know what you think in the comments section.