Daniel Bryan reacts to WWE star calling himself "the best technical wrestler in the world"

Daniel Bryan has praised Pete Dunne after the NXT star referred to himself as "the best technical wrestler in the world."

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, the Planet's Champion commented on the words of the Bruiserweight Pete Dunne, who previously referred to himself as "the best technical wrestler in the world" during a segment on NXT.

Rather than disputing the claim, Bryan said there was an argument to be made for Dunne's words and that he wanted to face the NXT star in the ring to truly find out if his point was valid.

Here's what Daniel Bryan had to say about Pete Dunne:

"Pete Dunne just did this promo... it was really good! He talked about how he thinks he's the 'best (technical) wrestler in the world.' Right? And you can see the thinking. I would say that, when I was in Ring of Honor in 2005, 2006, 2007 and all that kind of stuff, and I was in my twenties, it's like, 'Yeah, these are guys who are... they're becoming the best!' And Pete Dunne, when you watch him work... You may argue that some people are better. Right? They may be better at this or they may be better at that. And when you look at him and you look at some of the other guys, it's like, who's the best? That's become subjective. But they're in the discussion!"

Daniel Bryan says he wants to face the best

A couple of weeks ago, @PeteDunneYxB cut a promo where he called himself the 'best technical wrestler in the world'.



Well, @WWEDanielBryan saw it and had a response.



"God, how can I not wrestle the guys who might be the best?



"I wanna do it." pic.twitter.com/4yuhpS7PNX — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 23, 2021

Daniel Bryan continued on the same train of thought and became visibly frustrated, in a lighthearted way, when he realized he was yet to face many of the younger names who some consider to be "the best."

"I've never gotten to wrestle that... God, how could I not wrestle the guys who might be the best?!"

"These young guys who are great at the new style and all that kind of stuff. I wanna do it!"

After a solid showing at WWE Fastlane, Daniel Bryan is rumored to be joining the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Edge at WrestleMania, making it a triple threat contest.