Daniel Bryan reveals his favorite reign as Champion in WWE

Daniel Bryan recently spoke about his favorite championship reign throughout his time in WWE. Bryan also talked about why some of his championship reigns before the 2018-2019 period weren't as memorable, in retrospect.

Daniel Bryan became one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the modern era, thanks to his storyline as the leader of the 'YES' Movement. In recent years, he has managed to put on some memorable matches with various stars. Bryan has also elevated the up-and-coming generation of WWE wrestlers on several occasions. The multi-time champion currently performs on the SmackDown brand every week.

Daniel Bryan recently talked to Miguel Uceda of SoloWrestling. On the subject of his favorite championship reign, Bryan brought up his heel run as the WWE Champion from November 2018 to WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

“Being the Planet Champion was by far my favorite. It’s interesting because in WWE my reigns have never been very good [laughs]," said Daniel Bryan.

Daniel Bryan's aforementioned heel championship reign in 2018 began when he defeated AJ Styles for the WWE title with a low blow on the 13th November episode of SmackDown.

Bryan said that many of his world title runs before 2018 ended unceremoniously due to different reasons.

“I won the championship at WrestleMania XXX but had to vacate it some time later due to a neck injury, and I also won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2011 but lost it in 18 seconds at WrestleMania XXVIII. Those reigns didn’t feel as special as when I was Planet Champion and bad boy,” Bryan added.

Daniel Bryan says that his WWE Championship reign ended against a deserving opponent at WrestleMania 35

Daniel Bryan's reign as the Planet's Champion saw the introduction of the hemp-made WWE title. In the same interview, Bryan said that Kofi Kingston deserved to end his reign at the Grandest Stage of Them All in 2019.

“I loved the way it started, and everyone who competes hates to lose a championship, but if we’re going to lose it, let it be in a great match at WrestleMania against someone who really deserves it, and that’s what happened when I lost that one against Kofi Kingston. I had a lot of fun with that reign and I loved the hemp championship,” said Bryan.

Daniel Bryan will participate in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, and he is one of the fan-favorite candidates who could potentially win the bout to headline WrestleMania 37.