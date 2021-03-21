"I don't know if WWE likes this term" - Daniel Bryan reveals what he's going to do at Fastlane

Daniel Bryan has sent a strong message to his opponent at Fastlane, Roman Reigns, stating that the match is going to be "a violent professional wrestling match".

Bryan and Reigns will face each other at Fastlane this weekend, with the Universal Championship on the line. The match will also have Edge as the special guest enforcer. Edge and Roman Reigns are set to face each other at WrestleMania 37 next month.

Ahead of his match against Reigns, Bryan sent out a warning to The Tribal Chief, stating that the match is going to be "violent". He said that the term may not be something that WWE likes.

"I haven't been in the main event of a pay-per-view for over two years. I'm going to go out there and do what I know I can do and do what I love doing. I don't know if WWE likes this term, but it's going to be a violent professional wrestling match. This is two guys that think they're the best, competing for the top championship in the entire world of professional wrestling, putting it all on the line to see who truly is the best."

In the same interview, Daniel Bryan praised Roman Reigns and said that the Universal Champion is "working at a whole other level". He said that he wants to put on a good match with Reigns as this could be his last "full-time run".

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns' past WWE feuds

Roman Reigns is making a statement he comes out and spears both Daniel Bryan and Edge! pic.twitter.com/sQrfs8SWo6 — RomanReigns.Net | Fansite for Roman Reigns (@RomanReignsNet) March 20, 2021

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns have faced each other in the past, in tag team and singles matches.

Six years ago at Fastlane, Bryan and Reigns faced each other in the main event of the pay-per-view, with the winner going on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31.

Reigns won that match after landing a Spear on Bryan.

Advertisement

“My match against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane 2015.He kicked my healing scar from hernia surgery. That was painful. I felt the pain in every fiber of my body. But I refused to stop...the pain was terrible but I’ll be dammed if I’m gonna quit” -Roman Reigns pic.twitter.com/eMgUJn27Nq — 💀J u s t A s h 🦄 (@pugsrulemyworld) November 11, 2019

Will history repeat itself at Fastlane 2021? Or will Daniel Bryan overcome Roman Reigns to win the Universal Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.