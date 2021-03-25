Daniel Bryan's contract expiring soon; WWE Superstar addresses his future

Daniel Bryan has confirmed that he has still not made a decision on whether he wants to continue wrestling after his current WWE deal expires.

The 39-year-old has been a prominent member of the WWE roster since coming out of retirement in March 2018. Last year, the father-of-two said he wanted to continue wrestling for as long as possible. However, he planned on 2021 being his final year as a full-time performer.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Bryan said he remains torn between his family and his career.

“For me, my contract is up soon and that sort of thing, so it’s really just an evaluation of what’s more important to me. Going out and doing this thing that I love every week, but being away from my family, being away from my wife and kids three days a week, and they’re at this stage that you don’t ever get back.

“I think it’s a little bit different when they get to be in school and time isn’t as slow as it is now. But we’re not having any more kids and our boy is seven months. Our daughter is going to turn four in May and it’s going by so fast.”

Daniel Bryan has two children, Birdie (born in 2017) and Buddy (born in 2020), with former WWE Divas Champion Brie Bella. Their lives outside the ring are documented on the E! reality show Total Bellas.

Is Daniel Bryan going to headline WrestleMania 37?

Daniel Bryan is currently feuding with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan’s Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane event ended in controversy. Reigns tapped out to Bryan’s Yes! Lock but the incident was not seen by the referee or special enforcer Edge. Moments later, Reigns pinned Bryan to retain his Universal Championship.

Unlike Reigns, Bryan is currently without an opponent for WrestleMania 37. The controversial WWE Fastlane finish has led to speculation that he could be added to the Universal Championship match between Reigns and Edge.

Bryan previously headlined WrestleMania 30 in 2014. He began the night by defeating Triple H to earn a WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. In the main event, he defeated Batista and Randy Orton to win the title and finally overcome The Authority.