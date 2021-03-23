WrestleMania 37: 5 reasons why Daniel Bryan should be added to Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal title

WWE WrestleMania 37 is set to witness the much-awaited Spear vs. Spear match between Roman Reigns and Edge for the Universal Championship. Ahead of that title match, Reigns defended his title successfully against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane 2021 on Sunday. This was the second championship match between the two superstars, and they delivered beyond expectations.

Bryan was at his absolute best inside the ring and fought until the final moments of the match. Edge was also present as the special guest enforcer. During the match, Jey Uso attacked both Edge and Bryan, but the latter quickly retaliated. The Rated-R Superstar then suddenly snapped and decided to use a steel chair to assault Bryan and Reigns. Roman Reigns eventually retained his championship at the pay-per-view and cleared the way for his match against Edge at WrestleMania.

However, Bryan’s performance in this match is too good to ignore. Several fans believe that could lead to WWE booking a triple-threat match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. In this article, we will take a look at five reasons why Daniel Bryan should be added to Roman Reigns vs. Edge at the upcoming pay-per-view.

#1 Monumental WrestleMania match for Roman Reigns’ run as a heel

Roman reigns could have a career-changing match at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns has featured in more WrestleMania main events than most of the current superstars in WWE. However, this time he will arrive in the event as a heel and likely get cheered for the first time at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He managed to win over his critics ever since he embraced his villainous side and has been nothing short of brilliant as a big bad bully on SmackDown.

Although Edge is widely regarded as a babyface, his character's recent shift has teased a possible heel turn. We know that the creative won’t let two bad guys battle it out for the title at WrestleMania. Thus, they might end up adding Daniel Bryan to the match. Adding a top babyface will only help make Reigns a much more brutal heel by comparison.

Moreover, Reigns will then have to win crucial advantages over both Bryan and Edge. He has often managed to bully all his challengers. However, Reigns has done that with ease because none of them had reliable alliances to fall back upon. Things will be much more difficult for Reigns, the common enemy for both Bryan and Edge, until WrestleMania.

The Tribal Chief will be forced to step up his game, and it will take his current run as a heel on to next level. Having him retain his Universal Championship at WrestleMania will also help WWE in fetching nuclear heat towards its top heel. The upcoming edition of WrestleMania could prove to be one of the most memorable nights of Roman Reigns’ WWE career.

