WWE Fastlane 2021: 6 feuds that can start on RAW and SmackDown after the PPV – 5-time champion in title feud, real-life best friends to finally reunite for storyline?

WWE Fastlane was the final stop before the much-awaited pay-per-view, WrestleMania. It is now time to build-up exciting feuds for The Show of Shows, and the creative has several options right in front of them. Some of the biggest names across RAW and SmackDown are about to kickstart memorable rivalries on their respective brands. Some of these feuds can help create a classic match at WWE's biggest show of the year.

In this article, we will take a look at six new WWE feuds that can start on the main roster following Fastlane 2021.

#1 Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka (WWE RAW)

Bliss deserves a shot at the title on WWE RAW

Ever since she allied with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in WWE, Alexa Bliss has been nothing short of brilliant. She truly embraced the gimmick after her heel turn and has portrayed her character convincingly on RAW.

After Randy Orton set The Fiend on fire, the latter spent almost three months away from the ring. During his absence, Bliss took it upon herself to make Orton pay for his actions. She worked well in mentally torturing Orton and cost him ample opportunities on WWE RAW. This eventually led to a match between the two superstars at Fastlane.

Bliss ended up winning the match after The Fiend returned and helped her. Now that Orton’s real nemesis is back, Bliss is free to pursue more challenges on the side. Earlier in the year, she managed to pin Asuka after a dominant performance. The creative can revisit that booking and insert Bliss into the WWE RAW Women’s Championship picture.

Asuka still doesn’t have a challenger for her title at WrestleMania. Bliss can be the perfect opponent for The Empress of Tomorrow. The former would pose a serious threat to the title due to her recent run and she has a good chance of winning the championship at WrestleMania.

Alexa Bliss can then possibly enter into a feud with Rhea Ripley. The latter eliminated Bliss from the women’s Royal Rumble even before she could summon her dark side. The two WWE Superstars already share bad blood, and this would be the easiest rivalry to book on RAW. As a champion, Bliss can also be involved in other exciting feuds with the top superstars of the Red brand.

