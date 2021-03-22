WWE Fastlane 2021: 3 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Controversial end to Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, top Champion pinned 

WWE Fastlane delivered a decent pay-per-view that had its fair share of controversies. The show's main event teased Edge’s heel turn and reminded us why Daniel Bryan is regarded as one of the best in the business. Drew McIntyre tore the house down with his match against Sheamus. The show also marked the return of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt after three months.

None of the titles changed hands tonight, but we undoubtedly got a lot of talking points. In this article, we will look at superstars who impressed us at WWE Fastlane and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed at WWE Fastlane: Daniel Bryan

Bryan was brilliant inside the ring tonight

The main event of WWE Fastlane saw Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan engage in a brutal Universal Championship match. Both superstars unleashed hell upon each other inside the squared circle. In addition to their grueling battle, the match featured huge interferences and ended controversially. Regardless of the final result, Bryan deserves to be praised for his brilliant in-ring performance tonight.

The contest was close between Bryan and Reigns right from the start of the match. Bryan relied on his pace to keep The Tribal Chief from dominating their bout for long. The latter tried to force Bryan into submission on multiple occasions, but he consistently hit back with jaw-dropping counters. Reigns also deserves credit for taking a lot of punishment throughout this match at WWE Fastlane.

Bryan was vicious in his assaults, and Reigns often had no answer for the devastating Yes Kicks. The Tribal Chief was on the verge of submitting on multiple occasions before Bryan accidentally attacked the match official. Following that, Edge entered the ring as a referee since he was the special guest enforcer during this title match at WWE Fastlane.

COUSIN TO THE RESCUE.



It wouldn't be a MAIN EVENT without Jey @WWEUsos! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/B3Mf4AkRyH — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

Bryan continued to dominate the match even after The Rated-R Superstar was in the ring. Out of nowhere, Jey Uso got inside the ropes and hit Edge with a Superkick. He then attacked Bryan before leaving the ring to get a chair. However, when Uso got back, Bryan hit back at him and took away the steel chair.

Advertisement

He then used the same weapon to assault Uso inside the ring and turn things around in the blink of an eye. This Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane clearly showed Bryan's overall impact on any world title picture.

Despite a commendable performance, Bryan could not get his hands on the title. Daniel Bryan forced Reigns to tap out, but Edge was down after an unintentional chair shot by Bryan. The Rated-R Superstar didn’t see that and instead decided to attack both Bryan and Reigns with the steel chair when he finally got up. Edge seemingly turned heel and left the ring, costing Bryan a huge opportunity at WWE Fastlane.

A new match official then ran to the bring, and Reigns got an ample amount of time to get his hands over a brutalized Bryan. The referee then counted to three, and Reigns retained his Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. Bryan had the title inches away from him, but Reigns’ backup plan and Edge’s fixation on facing The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania robbed him of a huge title win tonight.

1 / 6 NEXT