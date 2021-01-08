Daniel Bryan says Big E can be "terrifying"

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan went into detail about his relationship with fellow WWE superstar Big E.

The former WWE Champion was quick to note that while Big E has been presented as more of a light-hearted character thus far in his WWE career, specifically during his time with The New Day, the man behind the character can be "terrifying" if you are to get on the wrong side of him.

Here's what Bryan had to say:

“Big E is an eloquent human being and he can be funny. But he can also, like, stare you dead in the eyes and say like “Hey, I know what I want in this life. I know who I am.” And say it so succinctly that you’re like “Woah.” And Big E’s like, he always jokes so much. So sometimes you’re like “Oh, he’s funny!” But when you see him, we were around him all the time, and it never doesn’t shock me when I see Big E. I’m just like “Oh my gosh, he’s so scary!” Like, I would never want to fight Big E and he’s a state champion wrestler and stuff like that. So it’s also like, yeah he’s really nice and he smiles and all that stuff. But if you were to get him mad? Like, oh my gosh… how terrifying!”

"He's so scary, I would never want to fight Big E."



Big E is currently one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble

Big E recently began a singles run in WWE and seems to have been on a roll ever since.

He defeated Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship back on the Christmas Day edition of WWE SmackDown, and celebrated in a pyro-filled ThunderDome with his fellow wrestlers lifting him high.

The former New Day member is currently one of the favorites to win the 2021 Royal Rumble match, along with Daniel Bryan.

While he may be holding onto the Intercontinental Championship for now, if World Titles are being lined up for Big E's future, it's likely he will be losing the championship relatively soon in order to go on to headline WrestleMania, potentially against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.