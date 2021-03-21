Daniel Bryan names two WWE stars that have made a "lot of strides" recently

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has praised two current SmackDown superstars and said that they have made a lot of strides lately. Bryan named Apollo Crews and Cesaro as having impressed him in recent weeks.

Apollo Crews has shown a different side of him in recent weeks, following his heel turn on the Blue brand. Crews, who has embraced his Nigerian roots in his new character, is currently in a feud with Intercontinental Champion Big E and the two will face off at Fastlane. Cesaro, on the other hand, is currently a babyface on SmackDown and feuding with Seth Rollins.

While speaking to Bleacher Report, Daniel Bryan was asked about who he thinks would've been booed or cheered by fans now, if they were in the arena. Bryan stated that maybe Roman Reigns would've got cheers from fans. He also named two superstars that have impressed him lately.

"Another one that I think has made a lot of strides in the last several weeks, in the last month is Apollo Crews, who's been doing some really good stuff. And also Cesaro. I think Cesaro is on a hot streak, and I think if we had fans there live, I wouldn't be surprised if Cesaro chants broke out in the middle of the show. But that's the thing: You don't know. These are just guesses, and I've been wrong with many guesses, as we all have. It will be interesting to see."

Daniel Bryan's backstage role on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan has time and again stated that he is transitioning to a part-time role from his full-time status in WWE.

It was revealed last year that Bryan has a new backstage role in WWE, where he helps in the creative aspect on SmackDown. Another report stated that the former WWE Champion is using his new role to push other superstars, which could be one of the reasons why the likes of Crews and Cesaro are getting stronger runs on the Blue brand.

