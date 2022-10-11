"The door is not closed" - UFC legend Daniel Cormier discusses taking on Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and legend Daniel Cormier has said that the door is not closed on a prospective match against Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring, but he will have to get into shape for that to happen.

Cormier recently made his first WWE appearance when he became the special-guest referee for the Extreme Rules main event, the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Despite portraying an official who will not be pushed around, no teases or signs indicate that he will be stepping into the squared circle.

As for Lesnar, he has not been seen in WWE since his loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam on July 30. He has been on the poster for next year's Day 1 and Royal Rumble events. It has also been speculated that he might appear at November 5th's Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During an interview with The Associated Press, Daniel Cormier spoke about a potential face-off between the two former UFC Heavyweight Champions. He suggested that the match is still on the table, but he needs to get in fighting shape for that to happen.

“I’ve been retired for a couple of years and I look like it. But I’d have to get in shape if I ever want to do something like that. The door is not closed on anything right now in my life," Cormier said. [h/t Fightful]

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Breaking:



Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8.



No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8.



Incredible. Breaking:Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible. https://t.co/Ri8tHOTcU1

Despite not facing each other in a fight, the two do have some history within the Octagon.

Brock Lesnar once pushed Daniel Cormier after a UFC fight

Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier has been a dream match for fans of combat sports for years. But before the thought of the two facing each other in a WWE ring was ever a possibility, a match in the Octagon was the fight everyone wanted.

After defeating Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UFC 226 in 2018, Cormier called out Lesnar, who was in attendance that night.

The former WWE Champion entered the ring and shoved DC. Security guards were present at the scene to break up a potential scuffle.

It was Brock's busy schedule that squashed any possibility of him facing Daniel Cormier in an MMA fight, as he would remain retired and return to WWE later that year. Here's hoping that the two finally get to face each other in a pro wrestling ring.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes