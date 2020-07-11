Dasha Fuentes on being told she had too much 'personality' before being released from WWE

Dasha Fuentes worked for WWE for a long time as a backstage interviewer before she was released.

Dasha Fuentes had to be out of work for a long time after she was released.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Dasha Fuentes was released by WWE

Dasha Fuentes was recently on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast where she talked about her experience working in WWE. She talked about her time in WWE as a ring announcer and a backstage interviewer. Eventually, she would be released from WWE, before she joined AEW, where she currently works.

Originally, before becoming a backstage interviewer, Dasha Fuentes had originally trained to become an in-ring talent in WWE. Ultimately, she was used as a ring announcer, before she eventually became a backstage interviewer. Dasha Fuentes revealed that she was never comfortable in her role as an interviewer and had issues with it.

Dasha Fuentes on having too much 'personality' in WWE

Dasha Fuentes talked about her experience as a backstage interviewer and admitted she made mistakes because she was too scared. She was also told that she should not show so much personality as it was not about the interviewer, and instead it was about the WWE Superstar who was being interviewed backstage.

How's this for personality?! @DashaKuret showcases her ring announcing skills! She also shares some great stories about life, career, and #TheTitanGames! pic.twitter.com/b0vDFr91cN — Talk Is Jericho (@TalkIsJericho) July 9, 2020

“I had never been a backstage interviewer before in my life. I was terrified of the red light. I mean, the first time I ever did a backstage interview, I was so scared, I said like ‘James Ellis’ instead of James Ellsworth. I clearly knew his name, but I was terrified. This is live, it’s happening live. And I was always told I had too much personality and I had to dial it down … I was told it is not about the interviewer; it’s about the person being interviewed. So I’m like, what I had a lot of conflict with was, I have so much personality. And I feel like my personality can put over what the talent was saying. But it wasn’t about you, it was about the talent. The light was shined on the talent, so you had to ask your question, kind of don’t show facial expression, and let their answers kind of make the viewer have a certain sentiment or feeling. I wasn’t allowed to nod, or certain things like that. And I felt also too, like, I had to get the question exactly verbatim how it was written, or like, ‘The world was going to end’ kind of thing. But interviewing wasn’t my thing, I guess. I don’t know.”

Dasha Fuentes went on to reveal how she was released from the company and never found out why she was being released by WWE.

“To this day, it’s just a — I got a phone call, like, ‘Hey, uh, we’re letting you go.’ And pretty much that’s about it. I really didn’t get any answers, or anything like that. It’s always after WrestleMania, they usually let some people go. But, I was out of work for six months.”