"DAT IS REALITY NEWBIE" - Bayley fires shots at SmackDown star

Former women's champion Bayley appears to be prepared for her Money in the Bank qualifying match against Mia Yim on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Before their bout inside the ring, the two women are involved in social media banter. Earlier today, The Role Model sent a cheeky comment to an O.C. member for not smiling in their advertising photo, claiming that her fantastic teeth complement the Money in the Bank briefcase.

To the Damage CTRL members' mockery, Yim responded that her Money in the Bank dream would become a reality after tomorrow's women's qualifying match.

Well, Bayley fired back at the SmackDown star, following the pun intention of her opponent's in-ring name, "Michin." Therefore the 33-year-old star told The O.C. member that in her reality, The Role Model would win and referred to her as a "newbie" - a rookie superstar.

"No, mi chin is more chiseled. Therefore I win. DAT IS REALITY NEWBIE," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Bayley sends a message to Dakota Kai following her injury update

The former SmackDown Women's Champion responded with a heartfelt message to Dakota Kai's favorable injury update.

Kai was attempting to reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the May 12th episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

However, she suffered a torn ACL during the match and later claimed that she no longer needed crutches. The 33-year-old took to Twitter and responded to Dakota Kai's happy status with many sobbing emojis.

Check out her tweet below:

Since returning to WWE with her stablemates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, The Role Model's career has not been fruitful in terms of gold.

It would be intriguing to see if the veteran can get a significant win over Yim on the blue brand. With the win she can book her ticket for the 2023 women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

What did you think of Bayley's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes