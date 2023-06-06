Bayley shares heartwarming reaction to positive update from recently injured WWE Superstar

Bayley has shared a heartwarming reaction to a positive update from a recently injured WWE Superstar.

Damage CTRL held the Women's Tag Team Championships until they dropped them to Becky Lynch and Lita earlier this year. Lynch and Lita went on to lose the titles to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, but their title reign was cut short due to an injury.

Liv Morgan was injured on the May 12th edition of WWE SmackDown, and the duo were forced to relinquish the titles. The injury occurred while they were defending the titles against Damage CTRL. Dakota Kai also suffered a torn ACL during the match but revealed today that she isn't using crutches anymore.

"6pm EST tonight. I’m off crutches, come celebrate with me as I throw them off a building* *metaphorically," tweeted Dakota Kai.

The 33-year-old took to Twitter and reacted to the positive update from Dakota Kai with several crying emojis.

WWE stars Bayley and IYO SKY send message to Dakota Kai following her injury

Bayley and IYO SKY recently sent a video to Dakota Kai following her injury last month.

Damage CTRL debuted at last year's WWE SummerSlam and surrounded then-RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the ring. Becky Lynch turned babyface and stood next to The EST in the middle of the ring. Damage CTRL retreated, but continued to be a thorn in Lynch's side for months.

However, the group has come up short several times lately. IYO SKY battled Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Backlash but came up short. Bayley and IYO SKY also competed in the Fatal 4-Way for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships last week, but the titles were won by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

Bayley recently shared a video of herself and IYO saying that they loved Dakota Kai and can't wait for her to return.

"We love you," Bayley said. "Come back, baby come back."

The Role Model is scheduled to battle Michin in a Money in the Bank qualifying match this week on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can pick up a big win on the blue brand and get Damage CTRL back on track.

Do you think Damage CTRL will still be together by the end of 2023? Would you like to see Dakota Kai as a singles star when she returns from injury? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

