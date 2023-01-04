"Dave ate him alive in that" - Former WWE Champion feels Batista outshined Daniel Craig in Glass Onion

Batista continues to prove his mettle in Hollywood, as the former WWE Superstar has been getting rave reviews online for his latest performance. Ric Flair recently reacted to the former World Heavyweight Champion's role in Glass Onion and claimed that the pro-wrestler-turned-actor stole the show despite starring alongside some big names.

The second installment in the Knives Out movie series naturally saw Daniel Craig reprise his role as famed private investigator Benoit Blanc. Dave Batista, who played the character of a live streamer named Duke Cody, has seemingly grabbed all the attention as Ric Flair feels his former Evolution stablemate looked better in the murder mystery than Daniel Craig.

The Nature Boy even credited Batista for losing weight and being in phenomenal physical condition. Ric Flair and The Animal coincidentally also showed up backstage at the final SmackDown episode of 2022. While they didn't bump into each other, Ric Flair said that he'd spoken to his former WWE colleague and was soon going to meet him for lunch.

Here's what the Hall of Famer revealed on this week's To Be The Man episode:

"No, but I talked to Dave. I didn't see Dave. I'm sure he was there. But I'll tell you what? Have you seen Dave in that new movie? Oh my god! He steals the show! I know that having Daniel Craig is a big deal, but man, Dave ate him alive in that. Dave was phenomenal. He's lost weight. He looks great. I'm actually going to try to have lunch with him on Thursday because he has to leave back on set." [20:34 - 21:06]

Ric Flair added that Dave would have ideally gotten paid handsomely for working on Knives Out 2 as he has established himself as a proven mainstream attraction. Flair was also looking forward to seeing the retired superstar return as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, scheduled to release on May 5, 2023.

He added:

"Yeah, I'm sure he's getting paid, too, because Guardians (of the Galaxy) is coming on again. So, good for him. What a great guy!" [21:12 - 21:35]

Why was Batista backstage on SmackDown?

In case you didn't know, the SmackDown episode on December 30th, 2022, had some massive attendees behind the scenes who didn't appear on TV.

Batista was one of the personalities present at the SmackDown show at the Amalie Arena, and as reported by PWInsider, the former world champion wasn't around for the entire broadcast. The 53-year-old veteran, who lives in Tampa, decided to show up for a "quick visit" as he reconnected with several members of the WWE roster.

As reported earlier, Batista was even spotted with close friend Titus O'Neil, and many fans were saddened that WWE didn't book him for a special on-screen cameo. You can check out all the fan reactions right here.

