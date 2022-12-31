This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was filled with great moments as multiple stars, including John Cena, returned to the company. However, another major star was backstage at the final show of 2022, causing fans to go abuzz on social media.

While he did not appear on the show, Batista was present at the venue of SmackDown. He lives in Tampa Bay, which is where the show took place.

Batista officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling after he lost to Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35. However, that hasn't stopped fans from clamoring for a return to the ring for the Hollywood star.

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil posted a few backstage photos on Twitter, including one which features The Animal.

Check it out below:

Several Twitter users were left disappointed that the 6-time world champion did not appear on Friday's show despite being backstage. A few of them speculated over potential appearances on the 30th Anniversary of RAW and Royal Rumble 2023.

There were also references to Batista's increasingly successful film career, along with a dig at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Check out the reactions below:

JJ @JJchamp15



WE WERE ROBBED!!! @TheEnemiesPE3 NAH I’M SICK!!! I’m picturing right now the Bloodline jumping Cena & KO after the match and then I Walk Alone plays and the arena’s reaction.WE WERE ROBBED!!! @TheEnemiesPE3 NAH I’M SICK!!! I’m picturing right now the Bloodline jumping Cena & KO after the match and then I Walk Alone plays and the arena’s reaction.😭😭😭 WE WERE ROBBED!!! 😭😭https://t.co/LnpXlo1WuZ

Mark @MarkAEWWWEFan @TheEnemiesPE3 Surprised he was backstage but didn't appear on screen. I wonder if he will be on RAW 30th anniversary in Philadelphia next month. Add Randy, Ric and HHH...just in time for Evolution's 20th anniversary. @TheEnemiesPE3 Surprised he was backstage but didn't appear on screen. I wonder if he will be on RAW 30th anniversary in Philadelphia next month. Add Randy, Ric and HHH...just in time for Evolution's 20th anniversary.

-_• Cal 🎄Depressed Ruby Soho Fan @ShinyCalKicks Sorry, Batista was at Smackdown and wasn’t on the show at all?! Sorry, Batista was at Smackdown and wasn’t on the show at all?!

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @Fightful Part timer season has officially started in WWE. @Fightful Part timer season has officially started in WWE.

Danny @dajosc11 Batista and Cena chatting it up backstage at Smackdown tonight while box office failure Dwayne hides at home. Scenes. Batista and Cena chatting it up backstage at Smackdown tonight while box office failure Dwayne hides at home. Scenes.

🎅🏾❄️Almighty Uce☝🏽🥇 @KingofIWC So Batista was at smackdown tonight. He needs to return in the Rumble So Batista was at smackdown tonight. He needs to return in the Rumble https://t.co/DGScIAPvYF

Batista was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 before the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Animal requested that the company further delay his induction as he was unable to be a part of the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2021.

What happened on WWE SmackDown this week?

As mentioned above, this week's episode of the blue brand was completely stacked. It was a fitting way to end the craziest of years.

Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt after he accepted LA Knight's challenge for a match at the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre returned from an injury to save Sheamus from The Bloodline.

Charlotte Flair also returned, defeating Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The main event saw John Cena team up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Should Batista have made a cameo appearance on this week's WWE SmackDown? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : Would you have wanted Batista to appear on SmackDown? Yes No 1 votes