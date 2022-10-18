Dave Meltzer claims current superstar got in trouble with WWE after being held hostage in Saudi Arabia

Dave Meltzer recently revealed that a current WWE Superstar, Karl Anderson, got in trouble with the company after being held hostage in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

In October 2019, the Stamford-based company held its annual Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. However, over 200 WWE personnel were left inside a plane for several hours due to an alleged mechanical issue.

However, reports later suggested that then-Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a dispute over pay with Saudi officials, leading to superstars being held hostage.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that current superstar Karl Anderson got in trouble with WWE after his wife commented on the 2019 situation on social media.

"Saudi Arabia, they were on that trip where they whatever, got held hostage, and Karl got in trouble because it was – can you imagine, this is total WWE, right? They were held hostage so Karl's wife is concerned and trying to find word and so she goes on Twitter and she's going like 'what's going on?' and complaining as you would think that she would do when her husband's being held hostage in Saudi Arabia and can't come home and getting no answers or anything," Meltzer said.

Meltzer continued by saying that Anderson was yelled at during a meeting held after Crown Jewel 2019.

"Then they come back and everyone's called into a meeting and Karl gets yelled at because of what his wife did," he added. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Karl Anderson will compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

AJ Styles has been feuding with The Judgment Day for a few weeks now. As he could not take on the entire Judgment Day, The Phenomenal One acquired the help of his former O.C partners Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who returned to the Stamford-based company last week, two years after their departure.

The O.C will now square off against The Judgment Day next month in a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The premium live event will now see Anderson and Gallows return to Saudi Arabia for the first time since the 2019 situation.

