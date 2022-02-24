"It was obviously an honor" - AEW star opens up about training with WWE Hall of Famer Edge

AEW tag team FTR helped Edge prepare for his in-ring return to WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the company at the Royal Rumble in 2020. He has had an incredible run since his return, main-eventing multiple premium live events and winning the marquee battle royal in 2021.

Dax Harwood was the latest guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about helping train The Rated R-Superstar for his WWE return, Harwood revealed that the three of them have been friends for a very long time.

"We have been friends with [Edge] for a very long time," Dax Harwood said. "But he called both of us and he said ‘Hey, there’s not too many people in wrestling that I trust, I would love for you guys to come to Dr. Tom’s and work around with me. I know you won’t take it easy on me and I need to know if I’m actually going to be able to do this. It was obviously an honor."

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Opened Twitter after my interview w/ Renée. I never thought just telling my story, being open & honest, & putting my heart out there to hopefully help just 1 person, would get me so much hate.



Then I remembered; helping that 1 person absolutely outweighs the hate. Y’all be good. Opened Twitter after my interview w/ Renée. I never thought just telling my story, being open & honest, & putting my heart out there to hopefully help just 1 person, would get me so much hate.Then I remembered; helping that 1 person absolutely outweighs the hate. Y’all be good.

Edge is very good friends with FTR (formally known as The Revival)

Dax Harwood also revealed that beyond just assisting Edge in his WWE return, FTR also helped him and Randy Orton prepare for their "greatest wrestling match ever" at Backlash.

"As much of a friend as he is to us," Dax Harwood continued. "I always say like it never goes away that a hero, who is a friend, a hero of mine wants us to work with him or help us get ready or comes to see Rock ‘n’ Roll Express vs. FTR or calls us whenever him and Randy are having ‘The Greatest Match of All Time.’ Randy called us to meet them to put this match together with them."

What do you make of Dax Harwood's comments? Are you surprised that FTR helped train The Rated-R Superstar to get him ready for his WWE return? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you find it cool that FTR helped Edge get ready for his WWE return? Yes No 3 votes so far