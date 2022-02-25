Former WWE Superstar reveals what he had to sign over to Vince McMahon to be granted his release

Vince McMahon forced FTR to give up quite a bit to get out of their WWE contracts.

FTR, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, competed in the company for several years until their release in April 2020. The duo were a stellar team during their tenure in the promotion, having won the NXT, SmackDown, and RAW Tag Team Championship.

Dax Harwood was a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a variety of subjects. While discussing his release from WWE, he revealed the details of what Vince McMahon required to let FTR out of their contracts two months early without any non-compete clauses.

"The pandemic hit, they called us, they said, 'we know you want out, your contracts are up in two months. They were going to extend your contract because of you injury until August, but the out is, all these trademarks you have, sign them over to us and we will let you have your release, no 90 days, and we'll give it to you today.' We spent like $10-20,000 on trademarks," Dax Harwood revealed. "Stuff that we came up with, not them, but we wanted out so bad and were unhappy, just let them have it. It's just money. We called back and said, 'you can have all the trademarks, just please give us our release,' and they did."

Vince McMahon's money couldn't keep FTR in WWE

While Vince McMahon offered FTR plenty of money to remain with WWE, Harwood realized after a conversation with his grandmother that no amount of money is worth being unhappy.

"Money is incredible, but I talked to my grandma and I was telling her my issues, 'I'm not happy, but the money is great.' Her exact words to me were, 'How much money do you really need?' That was such an eye-opening experience to me," Dax Harwood admitted. "I'm college educated, two degrees, 'yeah, you're exactly right.' It sounds like I'm bitter, but I'm not at all, we just weren't happy. Not just us, but they weren't giving any of the tag teams the opportunity that we thought it deserved. We knew we would be stuck at a certain position if we stayed there. For years and years, I have prayed every night to be a professional wrestler and I take it very seriously. Knowing they weren't going to give us the opportunities that we thought we deserved, we had to get out of there."

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

