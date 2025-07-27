Days after incredible Hulk Hogan tribute, WWE takes over Times Square again with major announcement

Hulk Hogan passed away this past Thursday, and the city of New York paid tribute to him with a banner outside the iconic Madison Square Garden and Times Square.WWE and several active and retired wrestlers also paid tribute to him, while the company took over Times Square and the city of New York during the weekend with another major announcement.This time, a banner of WWE's newest series, Unreal, appeared at Times Square, as the company continues to promote its behind-the-scenes series, which will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, July 29.The series takes a backstage look at the planning and production of the shows, including RAW, NXT, SmackDown, and premium live events, with top superstars such as CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and WWE creative boss Triple H set to appear.WWE, Triple H pay tribute to Hulk HoganThis past Friday night on SmackDown, Triple H and the WWE locker room kicked off the show from the stage, where they paid tribute to the late Hulk Hogan, who died at the age of 71 after a cardiac arrest.The crowd chanted his name in unison, while Triple H called him a wrestler who 'captivated' and 'inspired' millions of people around the world.&quot;Ladies and gentlemen, yesterday, we lost one of the biggest and most globally recognized icons in the world. A man I grew up watching, was fortunate enough to share the ring with, and like so many of us were honored to call a friend. The truth is, he captivated millions of people and inspired them around the globe. We would not be standing here right now, all of us together, if it was not for him,&quot; The Game told the WWE Universe on SmackDown's opening segment.Hulk Hogan's last WWE appearance was during the RAW premiere on Netflix in Los Angeles on January 6 earlier this year.