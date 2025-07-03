Another WWE contract is expiring - Reports

Triple H has made some tough calls lately, letting go of several beloved wrestlers from WWE. Another contract is set to expire very soon, if recent reports are anything to go by.
According to Fightful Select, Scarlett's contract is reportedly set to expire next month. This comes after the outlet reported that her husband, Karrion Kross, was in his contract year. Interestingly, the company has yet to approach them for a renewal.
However, several people within WWE are expecting the power couple to stay with the company. The two signed a three-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion back in August 2022, which means the clock is ticking on their current tenure.
Kross and Scarlett sparked exit rumors not too long ago when they were seen bidding farewell following an episode of Main Event. However, the two have since continued to be booked on television.
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
The Herald of Doomsday even wrestled Sami Zayn in a losing effort at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia last week, marking his first singles Premium Live Event match in three years.
Scarlett, who hasn't been active full-time, received a standing ovation in Gorilla for her performance a few months ago. Will Triple H re-sign the couple? Only time will tell.
A top WWE star is missing in action