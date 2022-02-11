"He had something to prove" - WWE Hall of Famer details what Edge's return meant for WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes Edge had a chip on his shoulder when he returned to WWE in 2020.

The Rated-R Superstar made his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble two years ago after a nine-year hiatus from the business. Since then, he has been part of some classic matches, and also won the Royal Rumble match in 2021. He main evented night 2 of WrestleMania 37 alongside Daniel Bryan and the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

DDP was on the panel of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show with former WWE head writer Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Here's what DDP had to say:

"You brought Edge back and Edge could really deliver though. He had something to prove because he left a lot on the plate there when he left so young. Then he came back. And damn! In front of no people, he put on a grueling beat your body up match, man. I was blown away. Now that's someone you bring back and he delivers." (from 22:28 onwards)

AJ Styles wants a WrestleMania dream match with Edge

The Phenomenal One has been campaigning for a singles showdown against the WWE Hall of Famer for a while now. Styles was on the Out of Character podcast this past week where he spoke about a dream match with the Ultimate Opportunist at the Showcase of Immortals.

Styles defeated Priest with a Phenomenal Forearm this week on RAW. As a result, he will be on RAW again next week for a rematch against Damian Priest, but this time it will be for the WWE United States Championship.

The Rated-R Superstar, on the other hand, emerged on the winning side of a feud with The Miz. He and his wife, Beth Phoenix, beat Miz and Maryse comprehensively at the Royal Rumble in a mixed tag match.

