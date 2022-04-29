"I love where he's at right now" - Wrestling veteran names Vince McMahon's next big star in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke about Vince McMahon pushing Theory to the top.

The NXT call-up picked up the biggest win of his career on the April 18 episode of Monday Night RAW, defeating Finn Balor to become the new United States Champion. The youngster crushed the champion with an A-Town Down to win the US title for the first time in his career.

Speaking on The Bro Show this week, Diamond Dallas Page noted that he can tell how fond Mr. McMahon is of Theory. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the 24-year-old's success in WWE would ultimately depend on the storylines and people with whom he works:

"I love where he's at right now because Vince is just all over him. I mean, you can tell when Vince loves somebody. So that's the first part of it. But it'll all come down to what kind of angle he gets put in and who it is. Like when I saw that picture of him and Cena, I thought Cena was talking about coming in and working with him. Like that would rock it." (From 15:54 - 16:25)

You can watch the full show here:

Theory has received a massive push with WWE in the last year, wrestling several high-profile matches and appearing in segments with Vince McMahon himself. Recent reports have indicated that McMahon sees the young star as the next John Cena, so DDP's instincts could be right on the money.

Vince McMahon came out to celebrate when Theory won the United States Championship

Theory is well known for his love of taking selfies. The new United States Champion even took his phone into the Elimination Chamber in February. After the rookie claimed the US title on last week's episode of RAW, all the heels in the locker room came down to the ring to celebrate the victory.

Theory was perched on the shoulders of Commander Azeez and T-BAR and held up the US title. Vince McMahon also made a rare appearance to celebrate with his protégé and preseve the memory in the form of a selfie.

Who do you think will be the next challenger for Theory's United States Championship? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Instagram video.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell