"That guy could really be money" – WWE legend claims he pitched former WCW star to Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his thoughts on former WCW co-star Harold Fitzgerald Hogue aka Ice Train, claiming he pitched the superstar to WCW boss Eric Bischoff.

The WWE Hall of Famer worked with Ice Train in WCW for several years before the company folded in 2001. The duo also faced each other inside the squared circle a couple of times when Ice Train returned to singles competition in 1996 after being part of the tag team division for a year.

Appearing on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP said he was impressed by the WCW star's larger-than-life physique and charisma. The former WCW star applauded Ice Train for the commitment to his body and believes the WCW star would've been a big hit in today's age:

"I got him in back when I saw the mass of that man, the shoot 25-inch arms, and him pumping 600 pounds on the bench. He had so much charisma, I brought him to Bischoff and I'm, like, 'that guy could really be money'. You know, it's funny, when you were younger, I tried to guide him just to be him. And today, he'd be money. He looks unbelievable at 55, he's still jacked, he trains hard. He's got like 270, he looks amazing."

Ice Train turned down WWE on two different occasions

Although Ice Train had an underwhelming WCW career, he was offered a WWE contract on a couple of occasions after WCW folded in 2001.

Last year, Ice Train was a special guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted Live Q&A session with Dr. Chris Featherstone, where he talked about retirement and the reason for rejecting WWE:

"I had a chance to go to Vince about two months before that, and after that I felt it was just good to leave it alone because I didn't want to not ever love the business. Right now, I'm out of the business for 20 years, and I still love it, man. It's a great brotherhood, a great fraternity."

Ice Train retired in 2001, soon after WWE purchased WCW. The former Fire and Ice member expressed interest in returning to the squared circle at WWE Royal Rumble last year.

