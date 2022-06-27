WWE Hall of Famer says Eddie Guerrero would always "bring out the best in me"

WWE Hall of Famer DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) recently praised the late great Eddie Guerrero for the effort he put into their matches against one another.

In the late 1990s, both DDP and Guerrero worked for WCW, and even though they weren't featured acts on the card at the time, they always put on great matches.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, Page stated how Guerrero helped him become a better performer and how the former WWE Champion had the 'IT factor' in the ring:

"He was an amazing talent then, and he only got better. He got to bring out the best in me and he helped make me a top performer because I could go out there and go with him and we were having unbelievable 20 to 25-minute matches out there and the boys were talking about him in the back and helped elevate me. But his stuff again looked so real. What he, what, he put it, how we put it on the line, and then when you get to, when he gets the WWE and then the real Guerrero comes out, you get to see that he hits every moniker that Jake [Roberts] and Ric [Flair] and Shawn Michaels did with charisma and interviewing just the IT factor." (from 0:12 to 1:03)

Although he passed away in 2005 at just 38 years of age, Guerrero is still widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of any generation.

DDP on Eddie Guerrero's innovation in the ring

Although he wasn't the biggest performer, the WWE Hall of Famer always managed to stand out from the rest whenever he entered the ring.

During a recent edition of DDP Snake Pit, the former WWE Tag Team Champion recalled a time when Eddie's creativity helped make a match of theirs magical:

"Eddie comes up and says, 'hey what about a diamond cutter out of a powerbomb?' I go, 'how are we going to do that? Because your junk is gonna be all in my face!' DDP added: "I go, 'Now what do I do?' He goes, 'Boost and I'll turn direction!' So I just gave him the boost, and right there, he spun in the air, but we’re not gonna practice it, and slides down my back (...) And look back and I’m, like, 'Boy, if we can do that, that'd be pretty sweet.' When we boosted and we went (...) it was like we did it a hundred times. I mean, it was magic." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

DDP's story regarding Eddie Guerrero's in-ring creativity is one that countless other performers in the business have about the iconic star.

