"It was magic" - DDP tells story about wrestling Eddie Guerrero in WCW

Diamond Dallas Page is a pro wrestling icon, known most favorably for his time in WCW. The creator of the DDPYoga workout regimen was among the promotion's top babyfaces.

DDP Sake Pit is a podcast he hosts with WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts. In a recent episode, Page discussed the lead-up to a classic match he had with the late great Eddie Guerrero.

On the show, DDP spoke about Guerrero wanting to try a difficult and innovative spot. Page would hit his finishing move, The Diamond Cutter, transitioning from a powerbomb position. Diamond Dallas Page described how they worked out the move and expressed that he questioned if it could even work. He would later describe the move's execution as "magic."

"Eddie comes up and says 'hey what about a diamond cutter out of a powerbomb?' I go 'how are we going to do that? Because your junk is gonna be all in my face!' Now I’ll tell you who did do that, Orton and Ziggler would later do that...But Eddie said 'No no, just roll me up on your back.' So when I pick him up, I roll him so he’s looking up and he’s over my shoulder. I go 'Now what do I do?' He goes 'Boost and I'll turn direction!' So I just gave him the boost and right there he spun in the air, but like we’re not gonna practice it, and slides down my back...And look back and I’m like 'Boy, if we can do that, that would be pretty sweet.' When we boosted and we went...it was like we did it a hundred times. I mean, it was magic." - [39:25 - 40:20] Diamond Dallas Page, DDPSnake Pit Podcast

As noted in the quote above, Page would give credit to current WWE Superstars Randy Orton and Dolph Ziggler for pulling off the maneuver themselves.

DDP spoke about how Eddie Guerrero called an audible during one of their matches

In a tweet from last October, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about the selflessness, dedication, and professionalism of former WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero.

The former WCW World Champion explained that during a match between the two at Halloween Havoc, Guerrero was supposed to win the bout. Unfortunately, Eddie suffered a legitimate injury and would selflessly call an audible.

DDP revealed that Guerrero ordered him to hit The Diamond Cutter, which at first he was reluctant to do. However, the legend would eventually hit the move and win, in what he referred to as one of the most important matches of his entire career.

"Eddie was supposed to win this match, but got hurt & couldnt do his Frog Splash. When I picked him up he said Diamond Cutter and I said No, Eddie it...he screamed DIAMOND CUTTER. I hit it & got a huge win in my career. Love and respect brother. RIP DDP" - Diamond Dallas Page, Twitter

Diamond Dallas Page @RealDDP

youtu.be/2WBloNlkJ4U Eddie was supposed to win this match, but got hurt & couldnt do his Frog Splash. When I picked him up he said Diamond Cutter and I said No, Eddie it...he screamed DIAMOND CUTTER. I hit it & got a huge win in my career. Love and respect brother. RIP💥 DDP💎

