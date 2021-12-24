"I think he might just be the biggest babyface of the company" – WWE legend shares thoughts on Roman Reigns firing Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes Roman Reigns firing Paul Heyman could lead to The Tribal Chief becoming the biggest babyface in the company.

Last week's edition of WWE SmackDown saw Roman Reigns fire his Special Counsel after the latter claimed he was protecting The Universal Champion from Brock Lesnar. The segment ended with The Beast saving his former advocate after Roman laid him out with a superman punch.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP said the segment could lead to Roman Reigns becoming an antihero like Stone Cold Steve Austin who, despite playing a heel early on in his career, was an antihero because of his immense popularity amongst fans:

"First of all, who's surprised? I'm not surprised...Lesnar comes back, I don't care when he's in and Paul Heyman will always be Paul Heyman. He's been like Brock Lesnar's shoot manager the whole time, so where's his lies gonna go? I always thought that Roman, when he finally turned heel, would really be over, and if he walks that edge the way I did in 1997, the way Stone Cold walked his whole career, I think he might just be the biggest babyface of the company. The first thing that's gonna make him babyface is knocking out Heyman, but here they're going against Lesnar. Lesnar is a shoot babyface."

Paul Heyman could play a key role in the feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman has been the centerpiece of the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Lesnar's former advocate claims that Roman saved him after offering him a position as his Special Counsel.

Things, however, changed at SummerSlam when The Beast Incarnate returned after his hiatus. Heyman's loyalty to Reigns has been in question since then. Things exploded between the two on last week's SmackDown after The Universal Champion was unpleased with what he heard from Heyman.

Also Read Article Continues below

Even after the events on SmackDown, it's still unclear where Heyman's loyalty lies. With WWE planning a WrestleMania match between the two powerhouses, Paul's involvement in the match at Day 1 cannot be ruled out.

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh