Former rival reveals The Undertaker can still return to the ring after becoming a WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

The Undertaker will go into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and many people seem to consider it the end of The Deadman's in-ring career.

However, 'Taker has defied the odds in the past, returning to competition after brutal injuries and apparent retirements, and Diamond Dallas Page believes it could happen again in the future.

DDP and Vince Russo reacted to the latest Hall of Fame news on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's "The Bro Show," and briefly discussed whether the Phenom's wrestling days were over.

Page pointed to Goldberg as an example, noting that his former WCW rival continued wrestling despite going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"Never say never. I think, especially someone like 'Taker, come on. You're telling me there's not a WrestleMania five years from now, that in the middle of WrestleMania, you hear, bong! And he comes out and chokeslams everybody and rolls out. Get your huge pay-off. So, I don't think... Goldberg was inducted how many years ago? And just worked last month. There's never any off time," said Page. [6:35]

Vince Russo reveals how WWE can make The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction special

Amidst calls for The Undertaker to be the sole inductee in this year's Hall of Fame class, Vince Russo pitched a brilliant idea to include the veteran star's close friends and former rivals in the induction ceremony.

Russo said WWE could get a few prominent names to talk about The Undertaker - mentioning Bruce Prichard, Stone Cold Steve Austin, JBL, and The Godwinns - who could be brought in to share the stage for the monumental occasion.

"I would like to see something different here. I would like to see a bunch of people inducted," said Vince Russo. "He had many, many, many close friends; I would like to see one by one people go up there and say a little something and be a part of that induction, you know, including Bruce. Bruce and 'Taker go way back to day one. I would love to see a bunch of guys. You know, The Godwinns were really tight with 'Taker. JBL, Stone Cold Steve Austin, we can go on and on and on." [03:49]

Regarding The Undertaker's in-ring status, Russo believes that the soon-to-be Hall of Famer has every right to return if he sees an excellent opportunity somewhere down the line:

"As far as should this be the last hurrah, and I think Page will agree with me, that's up to him. The last hurrah is going to be when he wants it to be the last hurrah. You know, if there's a special occasion and he thinks he has got a little something in the tank, I think that call is totally, totally up to him." [04:21]

Diamond Dallas Page agreed with Russo's suggestion for The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

