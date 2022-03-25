"I don't think that it really needs to be done" – WWE Hall of Famer comments on a dream match for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke about The Undertaker coming back one last time to face Seth Rollins at this year's WrestleMania.

This past week on the Busted Open podcast, former WWE Superstar Bully Ray seemed open to the idea of The Undertaker making a statement at WrestleMania 38 by coming out of retirement to face The Visionary in one last match.

In this week's episode of The Bro Show, Page said he doesn't foresee 'Taker coming out of retirement. The Hall of Famer said WWE has a specific plan for Rollins, and he would like to see him come back strong at the end of the storyline:

"I just can't see that. What hasn't Taker done at WrestleMania? I don't think it really needs to be done. I think it's an interesting idea, absolutely, and could be. It's a possible idea, but this whole road that Seth's been on, you know they're not doing this with him all the way through for him not to come back strongly. The guy is too good. Let him be, maybe himself, I don't know. To me, it's like, let him be himself. The cat can go. He can work his a** off." (from 26:18 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Seth Rollins' WrestleMania dreams were dashed on RAW this week

Seth Rollins weaseled his way into a match against the returning AJ Styles this week on RAW. The Visionary challenged AJ with the stipulation that Rollins would replace him in his match against Edge at WrestleMania 38 if the latter lost.

The two men put on a clinic during the main event of RAW. However, Edge interrupted and attacked Styles with a steel chair. It led to a disqualification win for Styles and sent Rollins into a fit of rage. Rollins announced there'd be no WWE RAW next week until he gets his match at 'Mania.

Edited by Abhinav Singh