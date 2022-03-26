"I wouldn’t bet until recently"- WWE Hall of Famer comments on the possibility of Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestling at WrestleMania

Diamond Dallas Page believes Stone Cold Steve Austin will "come in looking amazing" for his confrontation with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. He doesn't expect any physicality between the two to last very long.

The Texas Rattlesnake will make his return to the promotion as a special guest on "The KO Show." The legendary wrestler was last seen in WWE in 2020.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, DDP stated that it wouldn’t shock him if Austin’s WrestleMania appearance turned into a match against Kevin Owens. DDP also commentated that a match between the two would blow the roof off and would be hard to follow.

"I guarantee you Steve is coming in looking amazing,"- said DDP. "He's Stone Cold Steve Austin. I wouldn't bet until recently that he would wrestle, but one thing you learn in this business is to never say never. If it's a match, I don't expect it to be a long one because he [Stone Cold] ain't a kid anymore, he ain't been in the ring in a long time. I would love it as long as he's taking care of himself. But yeah, I would love to see it because that would just blow the roof off. I wouldn't want to follow that." [0:41 to 1:31]

Diamond Dallas Page was earlier skeptical about Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestling a match at WrestleMania

While DDP wouldn't be surprised if The Texas Rattlesnake wrestled a match at The Show of Shows, the WWE Hall of Famer was skeptical about the possibility earlier.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, DDP stated that he does not see Steve Austin making it back for a full-fledged match.

"The guys I don't think you'll ever see come back for more than a Stunner are guys like Steve. Steve is, you know, he's done everything, but he's got the neck thing. If he didn't have the neck thing, my boy would be back time and time and time again. But his overall health is the biggest thing. He can go out there and crack some stunners and look good doing it. But as of moving forward, I don't see him doing anything besides that," said Page.

Kevin Owens also talked about the altercation at WrestleMania, stating that "we will see a stunner" at The Showcase of Immortals.

