"Dead The King" - WWE Superstar warns Rey Mysterio ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar took a shot at Rey Mysterio ahead of their match on SmackDown.

Mysterio recently returned to WWE television after being sidelined with an injury. Following his return, the Hall of Famer resumed his feud with Escobar, who previously betrayed him and the Latino World Order.

Taking to Instagram, Escobar warned Mysterio and put him on notice. The former Cruiserweight Champion claimed that "king" was dead, referring to Rey as the same.

"It’s time. Es tiempo. Dead The King… Long Live The Emperor… Muerto el rey… Viva El Emperador… #santosescobar," wrote Escobar.

Rey Mysterio warned Santos Escobar after his return

Following Rey Mysterio's return to WWE television, he warned Santos Escobar during a backstage interview.

The Hall of Famer claimed he would aim for "payback" when he crossed paths with Escobar.

"That’s what they do. They like to jump people when they’re alone and behind their backs. I threw the challenge out. Now, I’m just waiting for Santos to accept it. Santos, for so many months, kept bragging and bragging, ‘You and me, together, we are family!’ I’ll never forget that, and my knee will never forget that either. Next week, there’s gonna be a lot of payback!" said Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio's issues with Escobar began after he lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The finish to the match saw the former LWO member indirectly hand over the brass knuckles to Paul, allowing him to use them to his advantage and beat the legendary wrestler.

The eventual betrayal came during the November 10, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown when Escobar launched a brutal assault on his former mentor. The upcoming edition of SmackDown will allow Mysterio to set the record straight against the Legado Del Fantasma leader in a one-on-one encounter. Will the former world champion be able to exact revenge? Only time will tell!

