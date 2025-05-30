"Dear GOD" - Sami Zayn in disbelief after actions of a current WWE champion

Sami Zayn is the latest one in complete disbelief after the actions of a top current WWE champion. He has now called it out.

Ad

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston did the unthinkable last year in WWE. After Big E was stuck following his injury, he had to step away from the business to recover. Due to his neck injury, the star has confessed that while he remains hopeful of healing enough to wrestle, the risk is very high, and he may never enter a wrestling ring again. In the midst of this, as part of a storyline, Woods and Kingston blamed him for not having their back and threw him out of The New Day.

Ad

Trending

Ridge Holland was the star who injured Big E due to a botched belly-to-belly suplex. It was an accident, which can happen anytime in a wrestling ring, and Big E himself has said that he does not blame Holland for it. However, in storyline, the New Day have not had good interactions with the star since. Now, though, Xavier Woods decided to send him a message that left Sami Zayn bewildered. One-half of the World Tag Team Champions wished the star a happy birthday and said that he hoped he had a great day.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was so out of character. Given that Woods maintains his kayfabe character on X as well, it was clearly a shot at his former teammate with him siding with Holland. Sami Zayn saw the message and couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"Dear GOD."

Expand Tweet

He was not the only one, as fans also reacted to the post, letting their disbelief at Xavier Woods' message shine through.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More